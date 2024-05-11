The Most Unique District in America

With 42 schools spread across a land area bigger than West Virginia, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is a good candidate for ‘Most Unique District in America’ according to its superintendent.



From fly-in schools in Native villages to Russian Old Believer communities to a 600-strong urban high schools, KPBSD oversees a vast range of schools that push the limits of public education. KDLL visited visited the smallest and largest, the least and most traditional, for this series about education in perhaps the most unique district in the country.