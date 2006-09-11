Nuclear Dangers Chronicled in 'Shopping for Bombs'

Gordon Corera, security correspondent for the BBC, warns in his new book that we may be entering a new era of accelerated weapons proliferation.

In Shopping for Bombs, Corera writes about the challenges of halting the proliferation of nuclear weapons and about A.Q. Khan, the man described by a former CIA director as at least as dangerous as Osama bin Laden. Khan developed the nuclear capability for Pakistan, and then went on to build a clandestine global nuclear technology network, selling to Iran and North Korea before he was stopped.

