Employment and volunteer opportunities

Employment opportunities

Administrative Assistant — Closed, February 2023

The purpose of this position is to assist the General Manager and Board of Directors with day-to-day station operations; monitor and conduct routine financial transactions; assist with event planning, including membership drives; and other duties as necessary.

Report For America reporter — Closed, June 2022

Full-time position, covering the rural communities of the Central Kenai Peninsula. Duties involve news reporting; occasionally producing and hosting the KDLL evening newscast, Kenai Conversation talk show and Econ 919 report; participating in news remotes, membership drives and other live KDLL events, as needed; working collaboratively with the news director and general manager; and special news projects decided upon by staff. Must be a participant in the Report For America program.

Volunteer opportunities

Music DJ — Open

Share your love of music with our listeners! KDLL prioritizes diversity in music genera and formats. Please review existing KDLL DJ shows and pitch us something beyond what we're already airing. Shows are live, once a week, in the 7-9 p.m. or 9-11 p.m. time slots. No prior DJ experience is required and equipment training is available, but good vocal communication skills and decent computer skills are necessary. Must love music! Please fill out and return the KDLL DJ application. Contact the general manager for more information.