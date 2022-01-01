Community Advisory Board (CAB)

The KDLL CAB is a volunteer group of interested listeners who meet quarterly to gather public comments and evaluate how well KDLL programming meets the needs of the community.

The CAB, as required by federal law, reviews the programming goals established by the station, the service provided by KDLL and the significant policy decisions rendered by the station and assesses whether the programming and other policies of the station are meeting the specialized needs of the communities served by the station. The CAB deliberates independently of station management and board of directors, determining its own agenda and electing its own leadership. The CAB is an advisory body only and is not authorized to exercise any control over KDLL daily management or operations. The CAB conveys its findings and recommendations based on public input to the board of directors.

We welcome new members! Please contact General Manager Jenny Neyman for more information.

CAB Members

Dottie Hill - e-mail: alaskadottie@gmail.com

Neson Kempf - e-mail: braverecs@gmail.com

Jackie Smith - e-mail: jsmith@kdll.org

Board of Directors Liaison: Diane Taylor - e-mail

Contact the Community Advisory Board: info@kdll.org

*Terms run until a successor is named.