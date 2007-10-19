Cookbook Author Celebrates Apple Season

Coburn Dukehart, NPR / / Sweet firm apples such as Fujis work well in baking.

October is high season for apples, which makes master baker Dorie Greenspan very happy.

In celebration of the season, the author of Baking: From My Home to Yours shares a recipe for tarte Tatin with Michele Norris.

The apple dessert resembles a cobbler, except it's French — and it's the terror of many a home baker.

But never fear, Greenspan says.

"You do it once, and you won't even need a recipe to do it again," she says.

"Think about a pineapple upside-down cake: What's at the bottom of the pan will eventually be the top of our dessert," Greenspan says.

"You can fuss and figure out a pattern, but somehow, no matter what you do, this tarte always looks beautiful."

