'Tenth Muse' Recounts an American Food Revolution

A French gourmet once called food the tenth muse, right up there with poetry, music and dance. Long-time Knopf editor Judith Jones followed that muse to help change American home cooking.

Jones's new memoir, The Tenth Muse: My Life in Food, is the story of how she helped spark a food revolution.

As Americans prepare to give thanks on the upcoming holiday, we also should give thanks to Jones for some of the pleasure we get in cooking Thanksgiving meals.

