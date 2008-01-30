After the Cold War, Russian Espionage in the U.S.

Former Russian master spy Sergei Tretyakov and journalist Pete Earley speak with frequent Fresh Air guest host Dave Davies, revealing secrets of espionage in America after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Tretyakov ran Russia's post-Cold War spy program — but also worked as a double agent with the FBI before his defection in 2000.

Pete Earley, formerly a reporter for The Washington Post, tells Tretyakov's story in his new book, Comrade J: The Untold Secrets of Russia's Master Spy in America After the End of the Cold War.

