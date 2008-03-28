A Man and His Mitt: A Love Story

Baseball season opens this weekend — bringing a raft of new writing about the game.

But it isn't the kind of writing associated with many other sports — for example, the how-to writing of golfing great Tom Watson on the short game.

Instead, it is the how-we-used-to writing on a game that is intertwined with the memories of youth and even the inherited memories of our fathers' youth.

One addition to this year's baseball library is an anthology of baseball essays called Anatomy of Baseball, and sportswriter Stefan Fatsis is one of the contributors.

The subject of his essay, "My Glove: A Biography," is his beloved, 31-year-old Rawlings XPG6 baseball mitt.

Fatsis talks to Robert Siegel about his relationship with his glove, how he set out to find out about its history and what he learned along the way.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.