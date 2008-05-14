Suze Rotolo: Of Dylan, New York and Art

Suze Rotolo — she was the woman walking beside Bob Dylan on the album cover for The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan — was Bob Dylan's girlfriend in the early 1960s. She's an artist, and a teacher at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

And she's written about her relationship with Dylan in a memoir, A Freewheelin' Time: A Memoir of Greenwich Village in the Sixties.

Reviewing the book for Salon, Stephanie Zacharek writes, "This is an honest book about a great love affair, set against the folk-music revival of the early 1960s, but its sense of time and place is so vivid that it's also another kind of love story: one about a very special pocket of New York, in the days when impoverished artists, and not just supermodels, could afford to live there."

