Calvin Trillin's Epic Take On Election 2008

The 2008 presidential race was many things to many people, but almost everyone agrees that it was long — epic even. So what better way to tell the story of the past political year than in an epic poem?

Humorist Calvin Trillin thought so. His new book, Deciding the Next Decider, recaps — in rhyme — the recent presidential contest, from the primaries to the general election.

Trillin's previous books include About Alice and A Heckuva Job: More of the Bush Administration in Rhyme.

