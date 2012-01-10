DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a blast from the automotive past.

Chrysler is bringing back the Dodge Dart. The company unveiled the new version of its 1960s-era compact car yesterday. Chrysler's hoping the Dart will keep the reinvented car company on a roll. The company has started regaining some traction after a near collapse and a government bailout. It's now part of the Italian car company Fiat.

The Dart is the first model jointly designed by the two automakers. It's based on the frame and suspension of an Alfa Romeo model. But the new Dart is roomier. It'll settle for about $16,000. Chrysler is hoping the Dart will give it a foothold in the small car market where it hasn't been a player in years, going up against top sellers like the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.