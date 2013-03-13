© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

Indianapolis Airport Named Best In North America

Published March 13, 2013 at 12:00 AM AKDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

One American airport already has that wow factor, which brings us to today's last word in business, which is: First Class.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Indianapolis International Airport was named the Best Airport in North America by the Airports Council International. They're right. It's nice. The annual Airport Service Quality awards are determined by year-round passenger satisfaction surveys.

MONTAGNE: Other winners include Cape Town International Airport, deemed Best in Africa. I can vouch for that. In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi won the top honor.

INSKEEP: And South Korea's Seoul Incheon Airport was awarded the Best of Asia Pacific, even though unlike the Indianapolis Airport, it does not have an Indy 500 themed restaurant, I assume.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.