Lisa Mosconi: What Does Biological Sex Look Like In The Brain?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Biology Of Sex

The human body is not a patchwork of separate systems. It's intricately connected, says neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi. She explains the relationship between our brains, hormones and reproductive organs.

About Lisa Mosconi

Lisa Mosconi is a neuroscientist and the author of several books. Her latest book is The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Maximize Cognitive Health and Prevent Alzheimer's Disease.

She is the director of the Women's Brain Initiative and associate director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where she serves as an associate professor of neuroscience. She is also an adjunct faculty member at the Department of Psychiatry at New York University School of Medicine and the Department of Nutrition at NYU Steinhardt School of Nutrition and Public Health.

She holds a PhD in Neuroscience and Nuclear Medicine as well as a masters degree in Experimental Psychology, both from the University of Florence.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Christina Cala and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

