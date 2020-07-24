© 2022 KDLL
Siamak Hariri: How Do You Create A Sacred Space?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM AKDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Spaces

To design the Bahá'í Temple of South America, architect Siamak Hariri had to reimagine what a sacred space looks like. He found his answer and design in illumination.

About Siamak Hariri

Siamak Hariri is a founding partner of Hariri Pontarini Architects, a 130-person practice based in Toronto. The firm's portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized buildings has earned several awards.

In the fall of 2016, Hariri completed a project he began in 2003, the Bahá'í Temple of South American. Located in Santiago, Chile, it is the last of the Bahá'í continental temples.

Born in Germany, Hariri holds degrees from the University of Waterloo and Yale University, where he completed a Master of Architecture. He has also taught at the Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design at the University of Toronto.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
