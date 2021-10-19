© 2022 KDLL
Author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

Published October 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM AKDT

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on April 18, 2022. Find that audio here.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout about her new novel “Oh William!”

The book explores the relationship between Lucy Barton, a familiar character to Strout’s readers, and her ex-husband William.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Author Elizabeth Strout (Leonardo Cendamo)
