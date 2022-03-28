ICRC steps up aid to Ukraine: Humanitarian assistance 'isn't a question of charity, it's law'

As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth week, the humanitarian crisis there is building.

Nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the United Nation’s High Commission For Refugees. And in besieged cities like Mariupol, food, heat and shelter are scarce — and people are drinking untreated sewage water.

Among the organizations on the ground to deliver aid is the International Committee of the Red Cross. Lucile Marbeau joins host Scott Tong from Ukraine to discuss her group’s role there.

