A deadly bird flu is ravaging commercial poultry operations in at least 24 states. This highly contagious virus first appeared only about two months ago — and already it’s killed around 23 million chickens and turkeys.

Iowa is one of the worst-hit states. Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Iowa Public Radio reporter Katie Peikes.

