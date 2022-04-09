'Wait Wait' for April 9, 2022: With Not My Job guest Matt Walsh

This week's show was recorded at the Harris Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Matt Walsh and panelists Karen Chee, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Organized Prime; America's Pastime/Naptime; Fly The Friendly Roads

Panel Questions

It's the Motion of the Ocean

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories remembering British acting legend June Brown, who died this week ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Matt Walsh answers questions about bad announcers

Improv legend Matt Walsh is one of the founders of the Upright Citizens Brigade, and a two-time Emmy nominee for Veep. With baseball starting again, we ask him three questions about legendarily bad announcers.

Panel Questions

The Bear Extravagancies ; Forgotten Forebearers

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Soft Swatch; Too Beautiful Too Love; ET APB

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next big changes in Major League Baseball.

