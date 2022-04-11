Why the U.S. population growth slowed down last year — and why it matters

The United States’s population is growing at the slowest rate in the country’s history.

After stagnating over the past decade, population growth fell in 2020 and then fell even further in 2021, according to new census data.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, explains the reasons why and why this slow growth matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.