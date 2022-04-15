Ukrainian climate scientist says Russia's invasion is a 'fossil fuel war'

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

In the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, a leading climate scientist, Svitlana Krakovska, was in Kyiv, racing to finish a landmark U.N. climate report. Then, Russian missiles and bombs started landing in her city. Colleagues offered to help her escape, but she stayed, trying to continue her climate research. Krakovska argues that these two issues are connected, that climate-warming fossil fuels have enabled Russia's invasion. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

SVITLANA KRAKOVSKA: Thank you for having me.

SHAPIRO: You stayed in Kyiv with your four children through this assault. What was that like? Were you able to focus on your work at all, or were you just focused on survival? Did you ever regret the decision to stay?

KRAKOVSKA: Well, you asked how we manage. Of course, we put, you know, all our efforts to survive here in Kyiv. My daughter, she slept over 40 days in bathroom because it's in the safest place, actually, in the apartment. So it was not easy for me to concentrate on work, if be honest. But at the same time, I recognized my mission, actually, to tells of all the truth just from this city and to tell world about the war and about the reason of the war and reason of climate change.

SHAPIRO: You have argued that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a fossil fuel war. What do you mean by that?

KRAKOVSKA: Well, actually, it's direct connection, of course. And with our demand to put this embargo on Russian fossil fuels, it's directly connected because fossil fuels and money, they go directly to Putin regime, to Russia, and it fund, actually, the war against Ukraine. Actually, you know, I hope that for people it will be clear that if cut this oil and gas to Russia, they will make very good choice, actually, to stop this aggression and stop to impact climate system - so 2 in 1, in fact.

SHAPIRO: When we look at the immediate U.S. response to this war, we see a ban on importing Russian oil and gas. But at the same time, the U.S. is leaning on other oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, encouraging them to produce more energy to make up for the shortfall from Russia and keep prices low. What do you make of that?

KRAKOVSKA: Yeah, of course, it's not so simple decision. I understand our human civilization actually depend on energy sources. And at the same time, I should say is that if we go to this IPCC report...

SHAPIRO: IPCC report - that's the recent U.N. climate report.

KRAKOVSKA: ...It states very clear that half of this emission, they can be cut just from the demand side. So maybe they just don't need so much fossil fuel, and we can make this transformation much more quicker.

SHAPIRO: Since you began your research, have you already begun to see the impact of climate change on Ukraine, in your own country?

KRAKOVSKA: Yes, sure. One year in 2020, we even didn't have winter, which was really very unusual, in fact. But now we are in this war situation, and it's just very, very difficult to think about climate change and to speak on it in my country, in fact. That's why I start to speak to international community, in fact, just to push for them to help us and to help the planet.

SHAPIRO: Climate science research stretches across national borders, and you have studied and done fieldwork in Russia. Have any of your Russian colleagues reached out to you since the war began?

KRAKOVSKA: No, no one - from Russia, no one. I have actually contacts and support from, let's say, former Russian scientists, which are abroad now. But no one from Russia actually contacted me.

SHAPIRO: That is leading Ukrainian climate scientist Svitlana Krakovska, head of the Applied Climatology Laboratory at Ukraine's Hydrometeorological Institute, speaking with us from Kyiv. Thank you so much.

