How One Man Found His Calling As A Mavs Maniaac

By Jasmyn Morris,
Kamilah Kashanie
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:12 AM AKDT

The Mavs Maniaacss are a dance troupe made up of plus-size men who perform during Dallas Mavericks basketball games. In this week's StoryCorps, two members talk about how the group was founded.

Jasmyn Morris
Kamilah Kashanie
Kamilah Kashanie (she/her) is the host of the StoryCorps Podcast. Kashanie's love for radio is rooted in her desire to understand more about what makes us who we are. As a storyteller, she's committed to starting conversations to make lasting changes in underserved communities, and to craft narratives that help give voice to individuals who would not otherwise have a platform to tell their stories. She's also a graduate of the Transom Audio Storytelling Workshop and the host of Feeling My Flo, a reported podcast about menstruation from PRX and Lantigua-Williams & Co.