The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has been gathering evidence for almost nine months.

They’ve said little in public. But:

“There’s some incredibly damning information that has already come out,” journalist Garrett Graff says. “They think that they have enough to sustain a criminal charge against President Trump, but the next phase is going to focus on how to tell that story to the American people.”

Public hearings are coming soon. Can the committee make a convincing case to the American people?

Today, On Point: The next phase of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Guests

Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent for POLITICO. (@woodruffbets)

Raymond Smock, former historian of the U. S. House of Representatives (1983 to 1985). Interim director of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd University. (@raysmock)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

POLITICO: “Jan. 6 panel piecing together details of final Trump-Pence call” — “Congressional investigators entering the last stage of their probe are gathering new evidence about a crucial moment on the Jan. 6 timeline: the final, fateful phone call between Donald Trump and Mike Pence before a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.