© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

AMC's '61st Street' is a passion project for star Courtney B. Vance and director Marta Cunningham

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:20 AM AKDT
A still from "61st Street. (George Burns/AMC)
A still from "61st Street. (George Burns/AMC)

In the new AMC show “61st Street,” Courtney B. Vance plays a Chicago attorney who takes on the case of a young Black man accused of killing a police officer.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Vance and Marta Cunningham, who directed two episodes and is one of the co-executive producers of the series.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.