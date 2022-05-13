© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

After Roe v. Wade draft leak, a college student reflects on the future of reproductive rights

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM AKDT

There’s been much discussion and concern about the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned since the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion.

College student Miranda Zanca, 18, of YR Media says processing the news of a likely change in reproductive rights in the U.S. has been a surreal experience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.