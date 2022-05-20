Trailer: 'Smarter health,' an upcoming series from On Point

The United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world.

But Americans are not as healthy as people living in other rich nations. Could artificial intelligence change all that?

Dr. Steven Lin, founder and executive director of the Stanford Healthcare AI Applied Research Team, points out that we don’t have a single healthcare system in the U.S.

“We don’t have a health care system,” Steven Lin says. “We have thousands of health care systems and a lot of special interests. That’s where the promise of AI really comes in.

But what are the tradeoffs?

“The potential that exists has to go along with an ethical and moral compass,” Vindell Washington, chief clinical officer of Verily Life Sciences, says. “Because if we don’t, we’re going to create a little bit of a Frankenstein monster.

Starting Friday, May 27th, On Point presents a four-part series: ‘Smarter health: Artificial intelligence and the future of American health care.’

