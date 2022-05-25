A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gun control and American politics

At least 19 children and two teachers dead at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

It’s the second deadliest school shooting on record. The 212th mass shooting in the U.S. — just this year.

When he addressed the nation last night, President Biden asked the question so many Americans are asking:

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why are we letting this happen?”

This hour, On Point: What it will take to find the political will to address this crisis.

Guests

Lee Drutman, senior fellow in the political reform program at New America. (@leedrutman)

Daniel Webster, professor of American Health in Violence Prevention at Johns Hopkins University. Co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. (@DanielWWebster1)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

