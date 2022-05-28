Fresh Air Weekend: Sarah Silverman; Poet Diana Goetsch

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sarah Silverman is perfectly fine cringing at her former self. It means she's growing: As a kid, Silverman says, the fact that she wet the bed was her "deepest, darkest shame." Decades later, she wrote about the humiliation in her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter — now adapted into a musical.

These 4 novels will get your summer off to a terrific start: Book critic Maureen Corrigan has been diving into lighter literary novels and mysteries, searching for books suited for the beginning of summer. Here are some of her picks.

At 58, poet Diana Goetsch finally feels right in her own skin: Goetsch grew up in a time when she didn't have the language to help her understand what it meant to be trans. She chronicles her later-in-life transition in the memoir is This Body I Wore.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Sarah Silverman is perfectly fine cringing at her former self. It means she's growing

These 4 novels will get your summer off to a terrific start

At 58, poet Diana Goetsch finally feels right in her own skin

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.