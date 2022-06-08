© 2022 KDLL
The U.S. needs to prepare for 'the next Ukraine,' former under secretary of defense says

Published June 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT
A soldier of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit observes the area at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
As the war in Ukraine grinds on, Michèle Flournoy expresses concern that Washington needs to be prepared for “the next Ukraine.”

She writes that “Washington must ramp up support for vulnerable partners — before it’s too late.” Flournoy served as under secretary of defense for policy during the Obama administration. She’s co-founder and managing partner at WestExec, a strategic advisory firm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

