Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Sam Jay; Basketball coach Dawn Staley

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sam Jay's 'PAUSE' series captures the vibe of a house party debate among friends: The SNL alum talks with friends and other comics about queer culture, relationships and racism on her HBO show. Jay's comedy special, 3 in the Morning, is about her relationship with her fiancée.

'Crimes of the Future' is a dystopian thriller that cuts to the heart: David Cronenberg's film is set in a grim future where humans, having lost the ability to feel physical pain, start operating on their own bodies. This movie mixes blood and guts with great tenderness.

Inspired by the Sixers, basketball star Dawn Staley forged her own path on the court: Staley's won Olympic gold medals as a player and as a head coach. She played in the WNBA, and is now head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's team, which won the NCAA championship in 2022.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Sam Jay's 'PAUSE' series captures the vibe of a house party debate among friends

'Crimes of the Future' is a dystopian thriller that cuts to the heart

Inspired by the Sixers, basketball star Dawn Staley forged her own path on the court

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.