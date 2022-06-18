Fresh Air Weekend: Katy Tur; How racism impacts Black Americans' health

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Anchor Katy Tur revisits her high-flying childhood — and the hurt that lingers: Tur's parents ran a helicopter news service in LA in the '80s and '90s. While she loved the rush of flight, her family dynamic was a volatile one. Her memoir is Rough Draft.

'1619 Project' journalist lays bare why Black Americans 'live sicker and die quicker': Linda Villarosa says bias in the health care system and the "weathering" affect of living in a racist society are taking a serious toll on African Americans. Her new book is Under the Skin.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

