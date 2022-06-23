Florida outbreak of meningococcal disease is 'one of the worst' in U.S. history, CDC says

The Florida Department of Health is investigating what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease” in U.S. history. So far there have been seven deaths and 24 cases.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to South Florida University epidemiologist Jill Roberts about the outbreak, the causes and precautions.

