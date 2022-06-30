What Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony reveals about the truth behind Jan. 6th

Cassidy Hutchinson is a former senior aide to Mark Meadows. He knew trouble was coming.

Hutchinson testified that time and again, she wondered when her boss would take action to protect Congress.

But as January 6th rioters closed in on the Capitol, the Trump White House did nothing:

“The rioters are getting really close, have you talked to the President?” Hutchinson recalled. “And he said, ‘No, the President wants to be alone right now,’ still looking at his phone.”

Today, On Point: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, and what happens next.

Guests

Chris Whipple, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Author of “The Spymasters” and “The Gatekeepers.” (@ccwhip)

Alan Rozenshtein, associate professor of law at the University of Minnesota. Former Justice Department official from 2014 to 2017. (@ARozenshtein)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

