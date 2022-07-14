Russian missiles hit business center in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia

Three Russian missiles hit an office block, a medical center and residential areas in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia Tuesday. More than 20 people are dead and more than 90 are injured.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Jason Beaubien in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv about the uptick in Russian bombings of the area.

