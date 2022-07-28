Two rescued by national guard from plane crash near Tustumena Lake

The Alaska National Guard rescued two passengers from a Super Cub plane that crashed near Tustumena Lake on July 27.

One of the passengers was injured and one was not, according to a press release from the National Guard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time pending investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board of Alaska.

Dave Bedard, a spokesperson for the Alaska National Guard, says the crash triggered the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter, which sent a signal to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. Bedard says the pilot also had a satellite communication device, which allowed him to text rescue coordinators and describe the crash.

Bedard says the proximity of the crash to the guard’s base would have usually allowed a Pave Hawk helicopter to make the rescue and return without refueling. However, a second plane crash rescue operation near Chakachamna Lake, about 90 miles west of Anchorage near Lake Clark, also occurred immediately after. Bedard says on the way to the second crash, the helicopter was able to refuel midair and drop off the two Tustumena crash passengers at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

“Fortunately, weather was really good on the day of the rescue," Bedard said. "So it was pretty straightforward, and on both occasions the helicopter was able to land without using its hoist and they were able to go out and get the plane occupants onto the helicopter for evacuation.”

The single occupant of the second plane was uninjured and was released to the Anchorage Police Department, according to the National Guard.

The Alaska National Guard is not able to release health information, including the condition of the injured passengers.