Remembering the legacies of Black pioneers Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell

From the deck of the Starship Enterprise, to the storied parquet of the NBA — Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell changed how the world saw Black Americans.

Nichols was the pathbreaking actress on Star Trek, at a time where very few Black women were key characters on TV.

“Her position of a woman in power on TV, regardless of being Black or white,” Angelique Fawcette, a friend of Nichols, says.

“She was the only one, so it was super profound. And for Black women especially, it gave us hope. It makes it feel like you can do it too.”

Russell was the basketball giant who stood up to racism in sports and society.

“While I love everything that he did as a player and what he meant for the NBA overall in terms of the evolution of the game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill said on WNYC.

“What he did outside of that I think has had a tremendous impact on not just on sports, but our society overall.”

Today, On Point: Remembering Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell.

Guests

Angelique Fawcette, friend of Nichelle Nichols. CEO of Archangel Films LA. Producer and elder abuse activist. (@AngeliqFawcette)

Marc J. Spears, senior NBA writer for ESPN and Andscape. Host of the Beyond28 podcast. (@MarcJSpears)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.