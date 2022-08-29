Shelling continues around Europe's biggest nuclear plant; Ukraine distributes iodine

On Monday, Ukraine is accusing Russia of staging what it’s calling “a bloody show” in and around the city of Zaporizhia, where Europe’s biggest nuclear plant has become the focus of intense international attention.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says a team of experts is on its way to assess any damage and determine whether the plant is safe. The trip to the region comes less than 24 hours after Russia wounded 10 civilians in residential areas near the facility.

Sam Kiley, CNN senior international correspondent, joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins to describe the situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

