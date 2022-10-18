NBA season starts amidst competing controversies

The NBA season starts Tuesday night following a busier off-season than usual. Coach and owner suspensions, fights between teammates and the return from injury of key players have made the break between seasons a memorable one. But now the players can step onto the court and let their game do the talking.

Michael Pina, senior staff writer for The Ringer, joins Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks to bring down all the storylines swirling around the upcoming NBA season.

