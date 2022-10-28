Houston Astros take on Philadelphia Phillies in MLB World Series

The World Series starts Friday as the Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies in baseball’s premier event. Both teams are on a roll, but only one can go home truly happy with their season.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Phillies beat writer Alex Coffey and the Astros beat writer for the Houston Chronicle Chandler Rome to preview the series.

