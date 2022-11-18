China's crackdown on Uyghurs enters new stage

Since 2014, Beijing has singled Uyghurs out for re-education and imprisonment, and created an intrusive surveillance state in Xinjiang, in China’s far west. The Chinese government justifies this crackdown as a necessary way to strike first against terrorists.

Washington Post correspondent Eva Dou has reported from Xinjiang. She says that as the crackdown has entered a new stage — an official forgetting, with Beijing erasing evidence of its actions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with The Washington Post’s Eva Dou about what’s going on in Xinjiang and the legacy of this crackdown, which the United Nations says may be a crime against humanity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

