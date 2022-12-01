National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco offers community and solace

On World AIDS Day, we take a look at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco. The Grove was created in the 1990s and is 10 acres of trees and plants with a circular monument honoring over 3,000 people touched by AIDS.

People come to remember their loved ones and to find peace in nature. Amanda Stupi of KQED reports.

At the National AIDS Memorial Grove, the Circle of Friends includes 3,000 names of those touch by AIDS in stone. (National AIDS Memorial)

