© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities

Published December 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM AKST
Joyce McMillian is the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families. (Courtesy of Joyce McMillian)
Joyce McMillian is the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families. (Courtesy of Joyce McMillian)

Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.