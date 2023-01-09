Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies offers guided winter activities at the Wynn Nature Center

Finding opportunities to get out in the winter and socialize can be challenging, especially for families. But Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is trying to remedy that.

On Sunday, the Center hosted its first “Wynnter Sunday Funday,” a scavenger hunt to encourage exploration of the 150-acre Wynn Nature Center.

The environmental education nonprofit has been hosting the guided outdoor activities program for more than a decade, and Wynn Nature Center Coordinator Henry Reiske has been a part of it for the last five years.

“The goal is to get people outside: community members, families, anybody who wants to come up, we want to get people out,” he said.

Reiske said it's a chance for people to get outside and explore the Wynn Nature Center in a structured environment.

All of the group activities are free and geared towards people of all ages. Some of January’s activities include firebuilding, winter tracking and crafts.

Reiske said the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies provides all the equipment needed, but he does encourage participants to make sure they dress appropriately.

“We have the snowshoes, we'll have water with us, we'll have the s’mores and the hot dogs,” he said. “We have shovels when we're doing snow stuff, we'll have all of our equipment, as long as you can keep yourself warm and comfortable.”

Reiske said there are opportunities to encounter animals which might be more hidden in summer months: from snowshoe hares, moose and ermine, to more elusive animals like lynx and coyotes.

He said winter is a great time to explore the varied terrain of the large preserve.

The Wynnter Sunday activities are from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday through the end of March at the Carl E. Wynn Nature Center on East Skyline Drive.

The Center for Alaskan Coastal studies encourages people to get outside on other days besides Sunday and offers snowshoe rentals for a small fee of five dollars at their headquarters. For more information you can call the center at (907) 235-6667.