Disney changes remote work policies, wants employees back four days a week

The Walt Disney Co. is asking its employees to come back to the office four days a week, becoming one of the biggest media companies to join employers who are growing impatient with pandemic work norms. Chief executive Bob Iger told employees working hybrid schedules that they would be required to start coming in four days a week after March 1.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to delve into what comes next for remote work.

