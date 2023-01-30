Agencies host ‘one-stop shop’ for those experiencing housing insecurity on the Kenai Peninsula

Several local agencies are hosting an event Tuesday to connect people experiencing homelessness or needing extra support in Homer and Anchor Point with resources. They’ll be handing out all kinds of items — from emergency gear to laundry and shower vouchers to sleeping bags and hygiene kits.

The fifth annual event is a collaboration between local non-profits and concerned citizens, and happens in conjunction with the Kenai Peninsula Project Homeless Connect which holds similar events in Soldotna and Seward.

Annie Garay, the community health and wellness educator at South Peninsula Hospital, said the free one-day collaboration is being held in communities nationwide.

"The goal of this event is to get a point-in-time count of those who are homeless, or at risk of being homeless," she said.

Garay said while the event is aimed at getting numbers on housing insecurity in the area, it’s also open to anyone who might have a stable living situation but may also need a bit more support.

The event, called Community Resource Connect, was formerly called Project Homeless Connect, but was rebranded this year in an effort to reach a larger demographic of folks who need assistance, she said.

"The purpose of it is basically a one-stop shop for folks to come and get an array of resources ranging from food, groceries, personal hygiene kits, emergency gear, comfort packs, food to go [and] sleeping bags," Garay said. "In addition, there will be over 20 vendors offering various things such as health screenings, different information, resources in the community, health enrolling for various services, and more.”

Garay said they’re expecting a bigger turnout this year for a couple of reasons. First, long-term stable housing in Homer has been a growing concern for both newcomers and long-time residents. City leaders have been discussing solutions for years.

Second, the Homer event will be held at SPARC this year, which will accommodate more people. The Anchor Point event will take place at the Anchor Point Food Pantry.

And third, Garay said, coming out of two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of emergency funding has ended, taking a lot of support programs with it.

"We know folks are potentially struggling right now," she said. "Cost of living, cost of food and all that is very expensive, and coupled with housing insecurity, that can definitely create a need there.”

More than 20 vendors will offer health screenings, information, service enrollment and even a kids play area.

“Although this is a one-day, one-stop shop, we really want to promote the notion that there are resources in our community all year long,” Garay said.

Garay said they are accepting donations for Tuesday’s event. Folks can drop off any winter gear like hats and coats that are clean and freshly laundered at the Homer Methodist Church or at Coop’s Coffee on East End Road.

Organizers have coordinated four total events on the Kenai Peninsula: in Homer, Anchor Point, Soldotna and Seward. They’ll run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free transportation is offered to and from the Homer and Anchor Point locations. In Homer, call (907) 399-8008 for reservations. In Anchor Point, call (907) 299-2188.