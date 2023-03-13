© 2023 KDLL
North Carolina hearing could impact Supreme Court elections case

Published March 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM AKDT

In North Carolina, a hearing on Tuesday is making a legal mess of a major U.S. Supreme Court elections case known as Moore v. Harper. It involves a once-fringe theory that claims state legislatures have a special power over federal elections that cannot be checked by state courts or state constitutions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR Washington correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

