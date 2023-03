No tsunami warning has been issued following a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that hit about 15 miles west of Homer early Sunday morning.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the quake hit at 7:06 a.m. at a depth of 41 miles. As of 7:30 a.m., there were nearly 500 felt reports on the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

This is a developing story.