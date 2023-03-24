© 2023 KDLL
One man's journey with vitiligo and how he found self-acceptance

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM AKDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

When news anchor Lee Thomas was diagnosed with the skin disorder vitiligo, he felt like his career was over. He shares his story of finding self-acceptance and embracing his changing body.

About Lee Thomas

Lee Thomas is an Emmy-winning entertainment reporter and news anchor. His movie review show, CriticLee Speaking, and his news reports originate from WJBK Fox 2 in Detroit, Michigan.

In 2007, Thomas wrote a personal memoir of his experience living with the skin disease vitiligo called "Turning White: A Memoir of Change." He is the global spokesperson for the Vitiligo Society of London and Vstrong USA, as well as a Certified Diversity Professional with the National Diversity Council (NDCCDP).

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
