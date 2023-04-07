Seward man to face new trial for alleged double murder after hung jury

A Seward man is facing a new trial for an alleged double murder in 2019 after a hung jury resulted in a mistrial.

Joseph Chandler, now 32, is standing trial on multiple charges of first and second-degree murder, for allegedly shooting and killing two men — Dustin Marx and Michael White — after an altercation in front of his home in April 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a call from Chandler just after 6 p.m. at his home on Nash Road outside Seward city limits. Chandler claimed he had shot and killed Marx, then 28, and White, 40, inside their van, according to an affidavit. At the scene, Chandler told troopers that he confronted the two men after they pulled into the property in a van. He said the men “ were not supposed to be there” and he told them to leave.

A confrontation escalated, where Chandler says Marx made verbal and physical threats, saying he’d kill Chandler “eventually.” Chandler told Troopers he shot Marx in the head through the driver window, and then shot White, who was trying to escape toward the back of the van.

Chandler was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, including extreme indifference, and held without bail at the Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward.

The trial began in January at the Kenai Superior Court before Judge Jason Gist. After seven days of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision and the judge declared a mistrial on March 23.

The District Attorney's office did not disclose the central issue of the jury’s indecision.

A status hearing is set for May 9, where the court is expected to set a date for a new trial.