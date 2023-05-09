Seward woman found dead near boat off Kodiak Island

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a death in Uganik Bay on the west side of the Kodiak Archipelago on Friday, May 5.

Troopers identified the woman as 33-year-old Rubye Blake of Seward. She was found deceased about 100 yards from a boat belonging to a hunting outfitter she worked for.

Troopers have not released much information, although according to an agency dispatch, they conducted an on-scene investigation, and do not suspect foul play.

Blake was the only adult on the boat at the time of her death. Troopers say her family has been notified, and her body was brought to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for examination.

Brian Venua with KMXT contributed to this reporting.