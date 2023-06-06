Randy Rainbow satirizes presidential candidates in new political videos

Click here for the original audio.

Barely halfway into 2023, Americans are already bracing for next year’s presidential elections. Attack ads are back, the Republican field is filling out and singer/satirist Randy Rainbow is back with biting new videos about the emerging candidates.

It’s the kind of video that made him a YouTube sensation — skewering everything from politicians to Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law, to the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his memoir, “Playing With Myself,” reveals a more serious side to the man we see singing in iconic pink glasses. Host Robin Young spoke to Rainbow last year when “Playing With Myself” was released. It’s now out in paperback.

